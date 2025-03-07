Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Vision: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir through Bold Policies

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticizes Union Territory with an assembly, describing it as the worst government form. Highlighting the budget as a 'love letter' to residents, he focuses on tourism, industry, and healthcare advancements, setting a developmental blueprint for the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:03 IST
Omar Abdullah's Vision: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir through Bold Policies
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah labeled a Union Territory with an assembly as the 'worst form' of government, advocating for a unified system—either UTs with no assembly or states. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, he criticized the current structure and called for systemic changes.

Abdullah unveiled the state's budget, presenting it as a 'love letter' to the citizens. Despite anticipating criticism from the opposition, he emphasized the budget's goal to enhance daily life for residents, marking the first state budget presentation since 2018 under his dual role as Chief Minister and Finance Minister.

Highlighting sectors poised for development, Abdullah announced initiatives to attract the southern film industry to boost tourism, revitalize the Srinagar Press Club, and implement a new hydropower policy. With allocations for agriculture, tourism, and industrial growth, the budget sets a robust framework for future advancement, including health and infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025