Omar Abdullah's Vision: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir through Bold Policies

In a bold assertion, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah labeled a Union Territory with an assembly as the 'worst form' of government, advocating for a unified system—either UTs with no assembly or states. Addressing a press conference in Jammu, he criticized the current structure and called for systemic changes.

Abdullah unveiled the state's budget, presenting it as a 'love letter' to the citizens. Despite anticipating criticism from the opposition, he emphasized the budget's goal to enhance daily life for residents, marking the first state budget presentation since 2018 under his dual role as Chief Minister and Finance Minister.

Highlighting sectors poised for development, Abdullah announced initiatives to attract the southern film industry to boost tourism, revitalize the Srinagar Press Club, and implement a new hydropower policy. With allocations for agriculture, tourism, and industrial growth, the budget sets a robust framework for future advancement, including health and infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)