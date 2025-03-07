Left Menu

Coal India and IIT Hyderabad Launch Centre for Clean Coal Energy

Coal India Ltd and IIT Hyderabad have signed an MoU to establish a Centre of Excellence for Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero, with an initial grant of Rs 98 crore. The center aims to advance clean coal technologies, targeting enhanced methane recovery, carbon capture, and energy efficiency.

  • India

Coal India Ltd and IIT Hyderabad have taken a significant step towards advancing research in clean coal energy by establishing a Centre of Excellence for Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero. The collaboration is formalized with an MoU, signed by Coal India CMD P M Prasad and IIT Hyderabad Director B S Murty in the presence of Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

With an initial funding of Rs 98 crore, provided by Coal India, the center aims to pioneer research in clean coal technologies. Key objectives include the enhancement of coal bed methane recovery, carbon capture, and the integration of AI and ML in the energy sector. The Centre will also focus on social awareness and skill development for Coal India personnel.

Union Minister Reddy emphasized India's commitment to sustainable coal utilization, in line with its net-zero goals, noting the critical role of coal, which contributes to 72% of the nation's power generation. Furthermore, the first coal gasification plant by Coal India, in collaboration with BHEL, is scheduled for operation by 2030 in Odisha, representing a major investment in clean energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

