Left Menu

Aditya Birla's 'Khushi': A Home Loan Revolution for Women

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited launches 'Khushi', a customized home loan offering tailored for women borrowers. The initiative empowers women towards homeownership with flexible financing solutions, integrating existing offerings for expanded accessibility. Underpinning the venture is a commitment to women's empowerment and financial independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:11 IST
Aditya Birla's 'Khushi': A Home Loan Revolution for Women
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL) has introduced a revolutionary home loan scheme named 'Khushi', designed specifically for women borrowers. This initiative by ABHFL, a leader in India's financial services, aims to empower women by providing flexible financing solutions to support homeownership aspirations.

The 'Khushi' home loan product stands out with its tailored features, including express loan sanction and a unique 'Track My Loan' feature, as well as 100% digital onboarding and doorstep services. With loan amounts ranging from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 1 crore, it integrates with existing offerings to enhance accessibility for women from various backgrounds.

ABHFL's Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, emphasized the company's commitment to empowerment, aligning with International Women's Day themes. The 'Khushi' initiative underscores ABHFL's focus on simplifying financial independence and making homeownership more achievable for women across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025