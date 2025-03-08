Aditya Birla's 'Khushi': A Home Loan Revolution for Women
Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited launches 'Khushi', a customized home loan offering tailored for women borrowers. The initiative empowers women towards homeownership with flexible financing solutions, integrating existing offerings for expanded accessibility. Underpinning the venture is a commitment to women's empowerment and financial independence.
Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL) has introduced a revolutionary home loan scheme named 'Khushi', designed specifically for women borrowers. This initiative by ABHFL, a leader in India's financial services, aims to empower women by providing flexible financing solutions to support homeownership aspirations.
The 'Khushi' home loan product stands out with its tailored features, including express loan sanction and a unique 'Track My Loan' feature, as well as 100% digital onboarding and doorstep services. With loan amounts ranging from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 1 crore, it integrates with existing offerings to enhance accessibility for women from various backgrounds.
ABHFL's Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Pankaj Gadgil, emphasized the company's commitment to empowerment, aligning with International Women's Day themes. The 'Khushi' initiative underscores ABHFL's focus on simplifying financial independence and making homeownership more achievable for women across India.
