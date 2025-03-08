Empowering Women: MP CM Hands Over Office to Women on Women's Day

In an empowering move to mark International Women's Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday entrusted the operations of his office in Bhopal entirely to women. Women police officers were given charge of the security arrangements for the Chief Minister, and roles spanning from driver to Officer on Special Duty (OSD) were assigned to them.

Expressing his good wishes to the women of India, CM Yadav noted the significance of women in Indian culture, referring to the nation as 'Bharat Mata.' Reflecting on the symbolic handover, he mentioned scheduled women-centric programs and state government schemes aimed at enhancing women's lives and empowerment.

Officers including Irshad Ali, Bittu Sharma, and Archana Tiwari expressed pride in the responsibilities bestowed upon them. Ali, responsible for driving the CM's vehicle, spoke of her enthusiasm, while Sharma, appointed as Carcade Officer, and Tiwari, as PSO for the day, noted the honor and pride of serving in these roles on Women's Day.

