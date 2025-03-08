Empowering Women: Historic Initiatives Mark International Women's Day in India

Amid celebrations of International Women's Day, political leaders across India highlighted significant strides in women's empowerment. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, underscored his administration's achievements during his tenure, which included pioneering measures to uplift women across sectors.

YS Jagan's government laid a robust foundation with over 32 empowerment schemes, focusing on inspiring confidence and progress for women. Historical legislation was also introduced, reserving 50% of nominated roles for women. Tribal and Dalit women were notably honored with high-ranking positions, such as Deputy Chief Minister, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity.

In ensuring women's safety, the 'Disha' system was implemented, creating safer environments. Reflecting on these initiatives, YS Jagan affirmed that his political agenda would continue prioritizing women's rights. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated his social media platforms to women's achievements, and a Vande Bharat Express was operated entirely by a female crew, showcasing India's progress in gender equality.

