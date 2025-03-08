Chilling Assault Near Hampi: Two Women Raped, Male Tourist Found Dead

In a shocking incident near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district, two women, including an Israeli national, were allegedly raped by three men. The incident, reported by Koppal police on Saturday, occurred on the night of March 6, with a male tourist later found dead.

Police investigations revealed that a group, comprising a 29-year-old homestay operator, three male tourists, and an Israeli visitor, had ventured to the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake for stargazing. As they settled near the canal, enjoying an evening of music and star-watching, they were approached by three men on a motorcycle, inquiring about petrol availability in Kannada, a local language.

An altercation ensued when the men demanded money, escalating to threats with stones. The homestay operator recounted how the situation turned violent, resulting in the sexual assault of herself and the Israeli tourist while the male tourists were forced into the canal. Two suspects have been arrested, and charges of attempted murder, robbery, and rape have been filed as the search for a third suspect continues.

