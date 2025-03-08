Left Menu

Empowering Streets: Tripura Women Take Charge on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day, Tripura Police and Ramthakur College initiated the 'Naari Suraksha Aur Samman Campaign' in Agartala, where women managed city traffic and spread awareness about road safety and gender respect. The campaign aimed to empower women and educate them about safety measures and their rights.

Tripura launches 'Naari Suraksha Aur Samman' campaign. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a symbolic gesture marking International Women's Day, the Tripura Police, in collaboration with Ramthakur College, launched the 'Naari Suraksha Aur Samman Campaign' in Agartala. The event, held on Saturday, aimed to promote women's safety and empowerment, with women taking control of the city's traffic management to underscore their capabilities in ensuring public safety.

The initiative saw active participation from Ramthakur College students who distributed awareness leaflets at traffic signals, urging pedestrians and drivers to show caution and respect towards women. The focus was particularly on engaging women and young girls, educating them about personal safety measures and legal rights. Support for the event was bolstered by the Director of Skill Development, who joined the awareness drive. Workshops in schools and colleges further imparted crucial safety knowledge to young girls.

A notable aspect of the campaign was the deployment of women traffic personnel across Agartala city to manage traffic for the day. In addition, young school and college girls played an active role in leaflet distribution, promoting road safety and gender respect. According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Sudhambika R, these efforts aimed to raise awareness among women, providing safety guidelines and conducting educational workshops.

