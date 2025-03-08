BJP Women's Wing Celebrates International Women’s Day in Shimla

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Women's Wing marked International Women's Day in Shimla with fervor on Saturday. The event saw participation from various sectors and was attended by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who reiterated the significance of empowerment and education for women.

BJP leader Kimi Sood extended heartfelt wishes to women and highlighted the ongoing struggle for genuine empowerment. She emphasized the multifaceted nature of empowerment, extending beyond financial independence to include health, protection from exploitation, and educational opportunities for women.

The celebration underscored women's progress in India, crediting historical figures and current government initiatives. Rupa Sharma, BJP women's wing leader, praised the government's efforts since 2014 and stressed on unity in combating drug abuse and increasing political representation to ensure true empowerment.

