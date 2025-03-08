Left Menu

Missing Woman's Return: A Tale of Struggle and Survival

A 22-year-old woman with a history of drug addiction was found in southwest Delhi after being missing since 2018. She fled her adoptive uncle's home and later a children's shelter. Despite her challenging past, she continued to survive while working as a housemaid across Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old woman with a history of drug addiction, who ran away from her adoptive uncle's home, has been located in southwest Delhi's Baprola Vihar. The woman had disappeared in 2018 when she was 16, and since then, she was living on her own terms, as confirmed by the police on Saturday.

Orphaned around a decade ago, she was adopted by her uncle and lived with his family in a slum area. Despite her situation, the woman became entwined with negative influences, leading to a marijuana addiction. Her disappearance was first reported on December 12, 2018, initiating a kidnapping case under Section 363 of the IPC at Dabri Police Station.

A reward of Rs 20,000 was announced for any information about her. Although found earlier, she fled again, this time with another minor from a children's home. While missing, she earned a living by working as a housemaid in various parts of Delhi. The police finally located the second missing girl on January 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

