Empowering Widows: Successful Placement Drive by AWPO in Secunderabad

In a commendable initiative marking International Women's Day, the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) held a special placement drive on Saturday in Secunderabad, Telangana. The event targeted widows, widow wards, and other dependents of the Armed Forces, drawing participation from 10 multinational corporations and numerous local companies.

The placement drive was organized in collaboration with Magic Bus (India), FACTSET Research, and Wipro Hyderabad, among others, under the guidance of HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA). Held at Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan, the event had 87 candidates participating in interviews. Impressively, 10 candidates received instant job offers, while 23 others were shortlisted for further consideration, demonstrating the event's success and the opportunities available for motivated job seekers.

Brigadier Nanjundeshwara, Station Commander & Deputy GOC TASA, presided over the event, engaging with candidates through motivational talks. Additionally, Colonel BG Budhori (Retd), Director AWPO (AP & Telangana), provided an overview of the event's proceedings. In another event, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, participated in a women's cycle rally in Telangana, emphasizing the strength and excellence of women in sports as part of the Chintan Shivir, a national meet for discussing Olympic preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)