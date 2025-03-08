Left Menu

Empowering Widows: Successful Placement Drive by AWPO in Secunderabad

In celebration of International Women's Day, the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) orchestrated a successful placement drive for widows and dependents of Armed Forces in Secunderabad. Ten multinational corporations offered interviews with 87 candidates, resulting in 10 instant selections and 23 shortlisted for final consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:20 IST
Empowering Widows: Successful Placement Drive by AWPO in Secunderabad
Army welfare placement drive held in Secunderabad. (Photo/AWPO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable initiative marking International Women's Day, the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) held a special placement drive on Saturday in Secunderabad, Telangana. The event targeted widows, widow wards, and other dependents of the Armed Forces, drawing participation from 10 multinational corporations and numerous local companies.

The placement drive was organized in collaboration with Magic Bus (India), FACTSET Research, and Wipro Hyderabad, among others, under the guidance of HQ Telangana & Andhra Sub Area (TASA). Held at Golden Palm Sainik Bhavan, the event had 87 candidates participating in interviews. Impressively, 10 candidates received instant job offers, while 23 others were shortlisted for further consideration, demonstrating the event's success and the opportunities available for motivated job seekers.

Brigadier Nanjundeshwara, Station Commander & Deputy GOC TASA, presided over the event, engaging with candidates through motivational talks. Additionally, Colonel BG Budhori (Retd), Director AWPO (AP & Telangana), provided an overview of the event's proceedings. In another event, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, participated in a women's cycle rally in Telangana, emphasizing the strength and excellence of women in sports as part of the Chintan Shivir, a national meet for discussing Olympic preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025