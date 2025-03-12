Holi Traditions Illuminate India: From Kullu to Mathura

With Holi just around the corner, India is awash with vibrant celebrations as communities across the country observe age-old traditions. In Kullu, the Bairagi community began their festivities 40 days early, singing traditional Holi songs at the Raghunath temple while showering 'gulal', marking a 400-year-old custom.

As anticipation builds, markets nationwide throng with people eager to purchase colors and pichkaris. Homes are being adorned with decorations, and kitchens buzz with the preparation of traditional sweets like gujiyas. The atmosphere is tinged with excitement as everyone readies for the festival of colors.

Earlier this week, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple hosted the Rangbhari Ekadashi festival, a vibrant event signaling the onset of Holi festivities. Meanwhile, in Mathura and Barsana, unique traditions like Laddu Mar Holi and Lathmar Holi add to the kaleidoscope of celebrations, reflecting the region's rich cultural heritage.

Amid these festivities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Rangotsav 2025 in Barsana, highlighting the ongoing development projects in the region. Promising transformation akin to that seen in Ayodhya and Kashi, CM Adityanath announced initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure and cleaning up the Yamuna river.

