Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Holi with Heightened Security Measures

As the Holi festival approaches, the Uttar Pradesh Police has ramped up security measures, activating district intelligence networks and advising all personnel to remain vigilant.

The directive emphasizes traditional celebrations and seeks to prevent new practices during the festivities. Police are urged to identify antisocial elements in advance, while preventive actions are guided by past years' records of Holi-related cases.

Senior officers have been tasked with briefing all officials at police stations, outposts, and on-the-ground levels. A detailed action plan aims to curb the production and distribution of illegal toxic liquor to avoid incidents. Coordination with excise officials and local magistrates is ordered for raids and surprise checks.

Public awareness initiatives are underway to prevent adulterated liquor incidents. District hospitals are gearing up for emergencies, ensuring life-saving medicines and equipment are at the ready. Services, including 108 ambulances and mobile medical units, will be operational throughout.

Municipal authorities must guarantee adequate water, sanitation, and lighting. Police presence, bolstered by CCTV and drone surveillance, will cover mixed-population areas, procession routes, junctions, and communal hotspots. Specialized teams will monitor key areas, and senior officers will oversee regular market patrols.

Meetings with business organizations aim to secure commercial areas, while bomb detection and sniffer dog teams will check crowded locales. Additionally, firefighting readiness will be reviewed to ensure public safety during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)