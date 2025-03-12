Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar CM for Rising Crime

Former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has accused Bihar CM Nitish Kumar of failing to maintain law and order in the state. Highlighting incidents of rising crime and jail torture, Yadav claims criminals feel emboldened under Kumar's administration and cites NCRB data to support his claims.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has lambasted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for an apparent deterioration of law and order across the state. Yadav cited the uptick in criminal incidents, alleging that Kumar's administration is shielding criminals and failing to ensure justice.

Yadav highlighted alarming incidents to underscore his concerns, such as bomb blasts targeting big stores like Tanishq and the unsettling rise in abductions and robberies. He further drew attention to the horrid crime in Nalanda, Kumar's home district, where a young girl suffered brutal tortures, emphasizing the government's silence on such grave matters.

The RJD leader went on to question the inefficacy of the police force, noting that convictions remain elusive despite arrests. Yadav criticized Nitish Kumar for running the home ministry for over two decades without addressing these pressing issues, accusing him of remaining oblivious to the real conditions on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

