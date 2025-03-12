Cracking Down on Cybercrime: MHA Blocks Thousands of Fraudulent Accounts
The Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that its Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre has blocked thousands of fraudulent Skype and WhatsApp accounts. The initiative aims to curb digital arrest scams and enhance public awareness about cybercrime, with efforts including a major caller tune campaign and the launch of the BHARATPOL portal.
The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that its Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has successfully identified and blocked over 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts linked to digital arrest scams.
Union Minister of State for Home Sanjay Bandi Kumar provided this significant update in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the I4C's proactive measures.
In collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications, the MHA has launched a caller tune campaign to enhance awareness and promote the Cyber Crime Helpline Number 1930 along with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.
The Minister highlighted the central government's ongoing initiatives to thwart cybercriminals who impersonate law enforcement officials to blackmail unsuspecting victims. A system is now in place to block spoofed international calls appearing as domestic.
To further the cause of cybercrime prevention, multiple awareness campaigns, regional broadcasts, and digital safety weeks have been conducted, alongside collaborations with social media platforms and government portals.
The launch of the BHARATPOL portal aims to smoothen international coordination in cybercrime cases, with the CBI serving as the nodal agency for the G-7 24/7 secure communication network.
