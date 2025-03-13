Markets React to Trump’s Trade Policies: A Global Snapshot

On Thursday, Asian stock markets reversed initial gains due to anxiety over the economic implications of President Donald Trump's trade policies, overshadowing earlier optimism from a subdued reading on U.S. inflation.

Gold inched closer to its peak, while the yen, acting as a safe haven currency, rallied. U.S. Treasury yields decreased, and crude oil prices slipped. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell 1.4% as mainland Chinese blue chips dropped by 0.7%.

Japan's Nikkei erased early gains to remain flat, while Taiwan's stock index fell by 1.1%, and South Korea's KOSPI index saw a 0.4% drop. Australia's stock market closed down 0.5%, marking a 10% decrease from its February 14 peak, signaling a technical correction.

