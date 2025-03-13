Left Menu

Markets React to Trump’s Trade Policies: A Global Snapshot

Stocks in Asia fell, reversing earlier gains due to concerns over the economic impact of U.S. trade policies. Gold neared its peak, the yen rallied, and oil prices declined. The Hang Seng and mainland Chinese stocks slipped as futures pointed to a lower start for Wall Street.

On Thursday, Asian stock markets reversed initial gains due to anxiety over the economic implications of President Donald Trump's trade policies, overshadowing earlier optimism from a subdued reading on U.S. inflation.

Gold inched closer to its peak, while the yen, acting as a safe haven currency, rallied. U.S. Treasury yields decreased, and crude oil prices slipped. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong fell 1.4% as mainland Chinese blue chips dropped by 0.7%.

Japan's Nikkei erased early gains to remain flat, while Taiwan's stock index fell by 1.1%, and South Korea's KOSPI index saw a 0.4% drop. Australia's stock market closed down 0.5%, marking a 10% decrease from its February 14 peak, signaling a technical correction.

