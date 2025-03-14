In a complex geopolitical exchange, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled support for a U.S. ceasefire proposal concerning Ukraine. However, he stressed the necessity of addressing the fundamental causes of the ongoing conflict.

Following his discussions with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin highlighted a series of conditions and concerns that cast doubt on the immediate effectiveness of such a truce. Yet, his statement was seen as an attempt to extend an olive branch towards U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed enthusiasm about Putin's remarks.

Amid the diplomatic maneuvers, the situation on the ground remains volatile, with geopolitical tensions escalating between Moscow and the West, reminiscent of a historic standoff not seen since the Cold War era.

