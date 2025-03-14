Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Bust of Arms and Mobile Smuggling Rings

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police announced the dismantling of a notorious interstate arms smuggling cartel operating from Nabha Jail, Punjab, resulting in the arrest of three key members. The crackdown, led by Inspectors Rahul Kumar and Vineet Kumar Tewatia, was supervised by ACP Kailash Singh Bisht.

The cartel was instrumental in supplying illegal arms to Delhi-NCR from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The arrests yielded five 'effective illegal' pistols. The accused were identified as Aniket, Sourav, and Anand Kumar. This operation marks a significant stride in curbing illegal arms supply in the region.

Moreover, a Delhi Police Cyber Cell initiative unraveled an international syndicate of mobile phone thieves, known for relocating stolen devices from Delhi/NCR to Bangladesh. The intensive operation led to the arrest of Abdush, a 24-year-old smuggler from West Bengal, and the recovery of 48 high-end stolen mobile phones, collectively valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)