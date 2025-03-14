Delhi Police Crackdown: Major Bust of Arms and Mobile Smuggling Rings
Delhi Police have dismantled a major interstate arms smuggling cartel operating from Punjab and arrested three key members. The operation recovered five illegal pistols. Additionally, an international syndicate involved in smuggling stolen mobile phones to Bangladesh was busted, leading to the arrest of a smuggler with 48 high-end phones.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police announced the dismantling of a notorious interstate arms smuggling cartel operating from Nabha Jail, Punjab, resulting in the arrest of three key members. The crackdown, led by Inspectors Rahul Kumar and Vineet Kumar Tewatia, was supervised by ACP Kailash Singh Bisht.
The cartel was instrumental in supplying illegal arms to Delhi-NCR from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The arrests yielded five 'effective illegal' pistols. The accused were identified as Aniket, Sourav, and Anand Kumar. This operation marks a significant stride in curbing illegal arms supply in the region.
Moreover, a Delhi Police Cyber Cell initiative unraveled an international syndicate of mobile phone thieves, known for relocating stolen devices from Delhi/NCR to Bangladesh. The intensive operation led to the arrest of Abdush, a 24-year-old smuggler from West Bengal, and the recovery of 48 high-end stolen mobile phones, collectively valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Storm Erupts Over Alleged Truck Union Bribery in Punjab
Monsoon Showers Cool Down Punjab and Haryana
NABARD Unveils Ambitious Rs 2.79 Lakh Crore Credit Plan for Punjab's Priority Sectors
Innovative Online Punjabi Lessons Revolutionize Learning for Singapore's Sikh Community
Baghel's Punjab Expedition: Congress' Comeback Strategy