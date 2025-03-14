Left Menu

Punjab's Joint Forces Seize Major Drug Consignment in Gurdaspur

In a significant breakthrough under Punjab's 'War on Drugs,' Gurdaspur Police and BSF intercepted a large drug and arms consignment at the border. The joint operation, involving drones, showcased the commitment of security agencies to dismantle smuggling networks. Investigations are underway to trace smuggling links.

Gurdaspur Police and BSF recover drugs and arms across the border through joint operation (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under the Punjab Government's 'War on Drugs' initiative, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Gurdaspur Police and Border Security Forces (BSF) successfully intercepted a massive consignment of drugs and arms. The joint operation resulted in the recovery of two kilograms of heroin, two pistols, four magazines, and 66 live rounds, according to a statement from the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department.

SSP Gurdaspur, Aditya, IPS, highlighted that this operation, guided by DGP Gaurav Yadav, IPS, is part of continuous efforts by the local police to combat drug smuggling. Intelligence-led actions led to the seizure in the Dorangla area, disrupting networks using drones to transport contraband across the border. Additional ammunition was also recovered during the raid.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in the Dorangla police station, with efforts underway to trace the broader network of the smuggling ring. SSP Aditya emphasized that the district's law enforcement, under state directives, is relentlessly pursuing drug traffickers. He reaffirmed the Punjab Police's commitment, in collaboration with security agencies and community support, to ultimately achieve victory in the ongoing battle against drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

