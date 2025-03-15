Left Menu

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Britain's steel industry urges government intervention as high electricity prices threaten its competitiveness compared to European peers. A recent U.S. tariff further pressures the sector, prompting calls for a fixed electricity pricing scheme. The government plans to address high energy costs and invest in the steel industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 05:31 IST
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British steel industry is urgently calling for government action to lower electricity costs, which are reportedly up to 50% higher than those faced by European competitors.

Compounding this challenge is a 25% tariff on exports to the U.S., a critical market, adding to the mounting financial pressures. Frank Aaskov of UK Steel stressed the need for competitive pricing to ensure the sector's survival and national security amid global instability.

The industry advocates for fixed electricity prices through a contract-for-difference model to shield against price swings. The government has initiated consultations on a comprehensive steel strategy worth £2.5 billion, highlighting efforts to align UK energy costs closer with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025