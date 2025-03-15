Left Menu

Bihar ASI Sucumbs to Injuries After Alleged Assault by Intoxicated Family

Assistant Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Singh died following a violent attack by a family in Munger's Nandalpur village. The family, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, is currently on the run. Police have initiated a manhunt to locate the suspects, while investigations into the incident continue.

Updated: 15-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:19 IST
Bihar ASI Sucumbs to Injuries After Alleged Assault by Intoxicated Family
Munger Superintendent of Police (SP) Syed Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Bihar, identified as Santosh Kumar Singh, tragically died in a Patna hospital following an alleged assault by a family in Munger district. The incident occurred in Nandalpur village, where Singh was responding to a disturbance reportedly caused by the family of Ranveer Kumar.

Munger Superintendent of Police, Syed Imran Masood, stated that the family members responsible for the attack appeared to be intoxicated and are currently evading arrest. Law enforcement units are actively searching for the suspects, with several teams mobilized to expedite the arrest.

The altercation reportedly ensued after Singh and his team intervened in a dispute allegedly fueled by alcohol consumption. Singh sustained critical injuries to the head and was initially taken to Sadar Hospital before being referred to Patna, where he succumbed to his injuries. A similar incident occurred in March with ASI Rajiv Ranjan's death during a police operation in Araria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

