Internet Blackout in Birbhum: BJP Criticizes Mamata Government Over Festival Violence

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for 'appeasement politics' following violent clashes during Hindu festivals in Birbhum, West Bengal. Internet services were suspended to prevent further unrest and misinformation, with police deployed in affected Gram Panchayat areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:50 IST
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A clash in Birbhum district during Hindu festivals has sparked criticism from BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who accused the Mamata Banerjee government of 'appeasement politics.' Paul questioned the timing of the violence during Doul Utsav and Holi, accusing the administration of inaction.

Union Minister and BJP's West Bengal president, Sukanta Majumdar, also voiced concerns over the state's handling of the incident, accusing the local police of being ineffectual. He challenged the Mamata-led state government's ability to control such situations.

In light of the violence and subsequent tension, internet and voice-over-Internet services were suspended across several Gram Panchayat areas within Sainthia. Authorities cited fears of rumor-mongering as justification, with police presence increased to maintain order, according to an official order issued by the Principal Secretary.

