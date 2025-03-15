Court Grants Bail to Woman in Child Trafficking Case After 11 Months

A Rouse Avenue court has granted bail to Pooja Kashyap, who has been under custody for 11 months due to her alleged involvement in a child trafficking case. The Central Bureau of Investigation had previously recovered two infants from her.

Special Judge Gagndeep Singh decided to grant her bail, highlighting that further incarceration would not serve any purpose. Pooja Kashyap is to be released on a personal bond of Rs. 30,000 with a like surety. The court acknowledged the prolonged custody and noted that two others accused similarly had been granted bail.

The court emphasized that trial proceedings had not commenced and delays were not attributable to Kashyap. Her counsel argued her detention was lengthy with no immediate trial start projected. The case remains in preliminary stages, awaiting additional accused summoning and pending investigations related to forensic reports.

