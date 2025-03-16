Left Menu

PM Modi on RSS: A Life of Purpose and Service

In a conversation with Lex Fridman, PM Narendra Modi discussed his enduring ties with the RSS, highlighting its role in shaping his life purpose focused on national service. Modi praised the organization's ideological contributions and social initiatives, emphasizing its transformative impact on education and labor movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Pic/ Lex Fridman, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a podcast with Lex Fridman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delved into his long-standing association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), characterizing the organization as pivotal in imparting life's values and purpose. Highlighting his journey, Modi expressed gratitude for the teachings he received from the RSS, underscoring its focus on putting the nation first.

PM Modi elaborated on RSS's mission, emphasizing its dedication to community service and its global prominence as a unique volunteer-driven organization. He shared that the RSS fosters a spirit of national service among its members, resulting in a vast array of social initiatives, including Seva Bharati, which operates 125,000 service projects nationwide, benefiting marginalized communities.

In addition to community service, Modi acknowledged the educational revolution driven by RSS's Vidya Bharati, managing 70,000 schools across India. Reflecting on his spiritual journey, PM Modi recounted the crucial influence of saints and organizations like Ramakrishna Mission, noting the RSS's focus on uplifting various societal sectors, including labor unions with an approach centered on a global perspective of unity.

