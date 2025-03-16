PM Modi on RSS: A Life of Purpose and Service

During a podcast with Lex Fridman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delved into his long-standing association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), characterizing the organization as pivotal in imparting life's values and purpose. Highlighting his journey, Modi expressed gratitude for the teachings he received from the RSS, underscoring its focus on putting the nation first.

PM Modi elaborated on RSS's mission, emphasizing its dedication to community service and its global prominence as a unique volunteer-driven organization. He shared that the RSS fosters a spirit of national service among its members, resulting in a vast array of social initiatives, including Seva Bharati, which operates 125,000 service projects nationwide, benefiting marginalized communities.

In addition to community service, Modi acknowledged the educational revolution driven by RSS's Vidya Bharati, managing 70,000 schools across India. Reflecting on his spiritual journey, PM Modi recounted the crucial influence of saints and organizations like Ramakrishna Mission, noting the RSS's focus on uplifting various societal sectors, including labor unions with an approach centered on a global perspective of unity.

