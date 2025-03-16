Left Menu

Delhi Court Delivers Landmark Sentence in Decade-Old Abduction and Gang Rape Case

Delhi's Karkardooma Court sentenced four individuals to 20 years in prison for their roles in a 2015 abduction and gang rape case. The court aimed to set a deterrent example by imposing stern sentences, including fines and addressing victim compensation. Accused women were also penalized for abetting the crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:15 IST
Delhi Court Delivers Landmark Sentence in Decade-Old Abduction and Gang Rape Case
Representational Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, Delhi's Karkardooma Court has imposed a 20-year prison sentence on four convicts involved in a heinous crime dating back to 2015. The case involved abduction, gang rape, illegal confinement, and criminal intimidation, according to court records. Women among the accused were sentenced for abetting these offenses.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Swati Katiyar, handed down the sentences to Bijnesh alias Deepak and his brother Dinesh, imposing additional punishments for related crimes. Their wives, Neha alias Sunita and Ruby, received equivalent sentences for their roles in facilitating the crimes. Each convict also faces a 1 lakh rupee fine.

The court, while rejecting appeals for leniency, emphasized the need for a tough stance to serve as a deterrent against such brutal acts. It underscored the victim's courage in escaping and highlighted the sentencing's importance in safeguarding societal welfare and preventing recurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025