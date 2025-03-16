Delhi Court Delivers Landmark Sentence in Decade-Old Abduction and Gang Rape Case

In a significant ruling, Delhi's Karkardooma Court has imposed a 20-year prison sentence on four convicts involved in a heinous crime dating back to 2015. The case involved abduction, gang rape, illegal confinement, and criminal intimidation, according to court records. Women among the accused were sentenced for abetting these offenses.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Swati Katiyar, handed down the sentences to Bijnesh alias Deepak and his brother Dinesh, imposing additional punishments for related crimes. Their wives, Neha alias Sunita and Ruby, received equivalent sentences for their roles in facilitating the crimes. Each convict also faces a 1 lakh rupee fine.

The court, while rejecting appeals for leniency, emphasized the need for a tough stance to serve as a deterrent against such brutal acts. It underscored the victim's courage in escaping and highlighted the sentencing's importance in safeguarding societal welfare and preventing recurrences.

