Victim Claims Intoxication in Vadodara Crash Sparks Call for Justice

In Vadodara, an over-speeding car collision resulted in one death and multiple injuries. The accused, allegedly intoxicated, is in custody. Victims demand strict action, emphasizing the inadequacy of fines. The suspect denies intoxication, asserting a vehicle malfunction. The police are continuing their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:17 IST
Vikas Kewalani, Vadodara Car accident victim (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic and tragic car accident in Vadodara, Gujarat, has raised questions about road safety and justice. A devastating collision involving an allegedly intoxicated driver resulted in the death of one woman and left eight others injured.

The accident occurred on March 14 when an over-speeding car struck multiple two-wheelers, creating chaos and tragedy. Vikas Kewalani, a victim of the crash, has called for strict punishment, alleging the driver was intoxicated and speeding for 'enjoyment'.

Despite being in police custody, the accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, denies intoxication, citing vehicle malfunction as a cause. As investigations continue, the Vadodara Police have registered a case of drunk driving, determined to uncover the full story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

