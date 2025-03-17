EPFO Breaks Record with 2.16 Crore Claims in 2025: A Leap in Automation
EPFO achieved a record-breaking 2.16 crore claim settlements through automated processes in the current financial year. With 60% of advance claims now processed automatically, the organization has enhanced its system for quicker settlements. Corrections and submission processes have also been simplified, marking a significant step in operational efficiency.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has reported an unprecedented feat, processing 2.16 crore claims autonomously in this financial year, Parliament was told on Monday. This figure more than doubles last year's 89.52 lakh claims, attributed to enhanced automation processes.
Currently, 60% of withdrawal claims are processed automatically, with a raised limit of Rs 1 lakh for part withdrawals. Minister Shobha Karandlaje highlighted that the auto-mode processing includes claims related to illness, housing, education, and marriage, with resolution within three days.
Moreover, the EPFO has simplified member detail corrections, allowing members with Aadhaar-verified UANs to self-correct without intervention. As of March 6, 2025, 7.14 crore claims have been filed online, demonstrating a shift towards streamlined and efficient claim processing methods.
