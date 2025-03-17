Modi Meets DNI Tulsi Gabbard: Strengthening Indo-US Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the United States' Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, in New Delhi, presenting her with a vase of holy water from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Gabbard's visit to India is part of her broader multi-nation tour.

In meetings with PM Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, key topics included anti-India activities by the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in the US. India urged Gabbard to ensure strong US actions against the group while discussing vital defense cooperation and intelligence-sharing initiatives.

Gabbard's visit reflects strengthened Indo-US alliances following PM Modi's US trip in February. The Asia leg of her tour will conclude with her address at the Raisina Dialogue, where she will engage in a conversation with Samir Saran, marking a significant diplomatic engagement in India-US relations.

