Modi Meets DNI Tulsi Gabbard: Strengthening Indo-US Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, gifting her holy water from the Mahakumbh. Discussions focused on defense cooperation and action against pro-Khalistani group SFJ. Gabbard's visit aligns with bilateral efforts to fortify Indo-US relations, culminating in the Raisina Dialogue participation.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the United States' Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, in New Delhi, presenting her with a vase of holy water from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Gabbard's visit to India is part of her broader multi-nation tour.
In meetings with PM Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, key topics included anti-India activities by the banned organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) in the US. India urged Gabbard to ensure strong US actions against the group while discussing vital defense cooperation and intelligence-sharing initiatives.
Gabbard's visit reflects strengthened Indo-US alliances following PM Modi's US trip in February. The Asia leg of her tour will conclude with her address at the Raisina Dialogue, where she will engage in a conversation with Samir Saran, marking a significant diplomatic engagement in India-US relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amid Geopolitical Showdown, Raisina Dialogue Set to Host Global Diplomats
Strengthening Ties: New Zealand PM Luxon Highlights Deep-Rooted Indo-Kiwi Bond at Raisina Dialogue
Rajnath Singh Urges US to Act Against Khalistani Activities on American Soil
Raisina Dialogue 2025: Spotlight on Global Geopolitical and Geo-economic Challenges
Slovakia's Strong Entrée: Boosting Indo-Slovak Ties at Raisina Dialogue