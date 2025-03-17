Delhi Law Minister's Court Battle: Shaheen Bagh Remarks Under Judicial Scrutiny

Delhi's Law Minister, Kapil Mishra, has taken legal action by appealing to the Delhi High Court to challenge a trial court decision. This decision had previously dismissed his request to terminate proceedings against him, linked to his controversial comments made in January 2020, where he described Shaheen Bagh as a 'mini-Pakistan.'

The statements made by Mishra during the lead-up to the 2020 assembly elections were alleged to have violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) due to their divisive nature. As a result, an FIR was lodged after a letter from the Returning Officer of the Model Town Assembly Constituency indicated possible breaches of the MCC and the Representation of People Act (RP Act).

The Rouse Avenue Court recently upheld the trial court's decision to continue with the proceedings, stressing that Mishra's language was intended to exploit communal tensions. The court also highlighted the Election Commission's obligation to curb rhetoric that disrupts electoral harmony, refuting Mishra's defense and affirming the sufficiency of evidence for the charges.

