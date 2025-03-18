Police Probe Intensifies in Fatal Vadodara Road Accident

Yogesh Rana, the lawyer for the victim of Vadodara's accident, confirmed they've filed a Vakalatnama against accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, who is now in judicial custody. The court has yet to receive a bail application from the accused, reported Rana to ANI on Monday.

The incident, which claimed a woman's life and left her husband in critical condition, also injured three children and another woman. Rana criticized the police's handling, noting that the suspect's media statements in custody reveal negligence. The crash, involving multiple vehicles, occurred on March 14.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar indicated ongoing efforts to gather evidence and trace the role of the accused's co-passenger. While Chaurasia is in custody, police are scrutinizing the accident scene and suspect movements. Despite charges, Chaurasia denies being intoxicated during the crash.

