Police Probe Intensifies in Fatal Vadodara Road Accident
Following a tragic accident in Vadodara, where a speeding vehicle reportedly caused a death and injuries, legal proceedings and extensive police investigations are underway. Accused driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, remains in custody as authorities recover evidence and track movements related to the incident. The case underscores serious legal and safety concerns.
Yogesh Rana, the lawyer for the victim of Vadodara's accident, confirmed they've filed a Vakalatnama against accused Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, who is now in judicial custody. The court has yet to receive a bail application from the accused, reported Rana to ANI on Monday.
The incident, which claimed a woman's life and left her husband in critical condition, also injured three children and another woman. Rana criticized the police's handling, noting that the suspect's media statements in custody reveal negligence. The crash, involving multiple vehicles, occurred on March 14.
Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar indicated ongoing efforts to gather evidence and trace the role of the accused's co-passenger. While Chaurasia is in custody, police are scrutinizing the accident scene and suspect movements. Despite charges, Chaurasia denies being intoxicated during the crash.
