Daredevil Stunts in Gurugram: Police Investigation Underway
Gurugram Police are investigating an incident where two men were caught on video performing stunts on the roof of a moving SUV. The incident occurred in Sector 86 and was uploaded to social media, prompting police action. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits.
In Gurugram, local police have launched an investigation following a viral video that shows two men performing dangerous stunts on the roof of a moving SUV in Sector 86.
The incident occurred on Sunday night, with a fellow driver capturing and uploading the footage to social media platform X, tagging Gurugram Police for action.
Authorities are now utilizing the SUV's registration details to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this reckless act.
