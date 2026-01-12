Daredevil Stunts in Gurugram: Police Investigation Underway

In Gurugram, local police have launched an investigation following a viral video that shows two men performing dangerous stunts on the roof of a moving SUV in Sector 86.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, with a fellow driver capturing and uploading the footage to social media platform X, tagging Gurugram Police for action.

Authorities are now utilizing the SUV's registration details to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this reckless act.

(With inputs from agencies.)