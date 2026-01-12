Left Menu

Daredevil Stunts in Gurugram: Police Investigation Underway

Gurugram Police are investigating an incident where two men were caught on video performing stunts on the roof of a moving SUV. The incident occurred in Sector 86 and was uploaded to social media, prompting police action. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:47 IST
Daredevil Stunts in Gurugram: Police Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Gurugram, local police have launched an investigation following a viral video that shows two men performing dangerous stunts on the roof of a moving SUV in Sector 86.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, with a fellow driver capturing and uploading the footage to social media platform X, tagging Gurugram Police for action.

Authorities are now utilizing the SUV's registration details to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this reckless act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Electoral Roll Anxiety Leads to Tragic Deaths in West Bengal

Electoral Roll Anxiety Leads to Tragic Deaths in West Bengal

 India
2
Alphabet's Unstoppable AI Surge: Hits $4 Trillion Valuation

Alphabet's Unstoppable AI Surge: Hits $4 Trillion Valuation

 Global
3
High Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for Educated Wives

High Court Upholds Maintenance Rights for Educated Wives

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Government Implements Major IAS Officer Shuffle

Himachal Pradesh Government Implements Major IAS Officer Shuffle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026