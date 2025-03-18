Liquid Sunshine: Sungrow Hydrogen Leads China's Largest Green Hydrogen Project

Sungrow Hydrogen has emerged as a pivotal player in China's groundbreaking 'Liquid Sunshine' initiative, securing the primary contract for this massive green hydrogen demonstration project. The company is tasked with delivering 16 high-capacity alkaline electrolyzers and integrated systems designed to separate and purify gas and liquid, underscoring its standing in the industrial green hydrogen sector.

This USD 680 million endeavor seeks to integrate renewable energy sources such as wind and solar with hydrogen and energy storage systems to reduce the carbon footprint of coal-reliant industries. Key features of this initiative include a renewable capacity of 625 MW, an annual green hydrogen production capability of 21,000 tons, a methanol synthesis of 100,000 tons using CO₂ and green hydrogen, and a yearly CO₂ reduction target of 500,000 tons.

Sungrow Hydrogen's system is the linchpin, known for its adaptability to fluctuating renewable energy inputs, such as solar and wind. This allows for the efficient production of green hydrogen and facilitates the transition to green hydrogen-methanol conversion—an essential pathway for scaling low-carbon solutions in sectors like coal chemical engineering.

