Adani Group to Invest Rs 12 Lakh Crore in India's Infrastructure and Renewable Energy

The Adani Group has announced plans to invest a whopping Rs 12 lakh crore in India over the next six years. This substantial investment is set to span several sectors, including infrastructure, renewable energy, and ports, aligning with India's push towards self-reliance, as championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adani Group's chairman, Gautam Adani, highlighted the company's commitment to India's energy transition, sharing aspirations to expand in mining, materials, and more. Significant ventures include the development of a massive renewable energy park in Gujarat which, upon completion, aims to generate up to 30 GW of green energy, enough to power millions of homes annually.

Gautam Adani emphasized the growing importance of the global green energy transition, projecting it as the biggest industry of our time. He noted that the group's investments would propel India towards becoming a critical player in green manufacturing and digital economies, in step with the nation's future aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)