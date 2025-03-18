Belfius Invests in NATO Defense: A New Era for European Military Spending
Belgium's state-owned financial firm, Belfius, announced its investment in defense companies located in NATO countries amidst Europe's increased military spending in response to the Russia-Ukraine war. This move aligns with the European Union's strategy to enhance its defense capabilities and reduce dependency on the U.S.
Belfius, Belgium's state-owned financial firm, revealed its strategic decision on Tuesday to invest in defense companies situated in NATO member nations. This comes as fund managers exploit Europe's escalating rearmament efforts due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In its statement, Belfius emphasized its intent to provide a transparent investment framework focused on NATO countries, which include Europe's primary strategic defense allies. By doing so, Belfius aims to support an industry fundamental to the Alliance's defense capabilities while steering clear of entities with potentially divergent interests.
The move by Belfius aligns with a broader trend among European asset managers reassessing their defense investment policies. This follows U.S. pressure under President Donald Trump for increased military expenditure by European NATO members and the EU's aspirations to diminish its reliance on U.S. military support. Consequently, European defense stocks and related ETFs have reached unprecedented valuations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
