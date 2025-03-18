Texas Stock Exchange Set to Debut by March 2026

In a recent CNBC interview, Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared exciting news about the state's financial future. Abbott revealed that the Texas Stock Exchange is on track to be operational for listing and trading by March 2026.

The establishment of this new exchange marks a significant milestone in Texas's financial development, promising to enhance the state's economic growth and attract a multitude of investors.

As the expected launch date approaches, anticipation builds within the financial sector about the opportunities the Texas Stock Exchange will present to businesses and investors alike.

