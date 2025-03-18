Texas Stock Exchange Set to Debut by March 2026
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced in a CNBC interview that the Texas Stock Exchange is expected to be ready for listing and trading by March 2026. The new exchange aims to boost the state's financial landscape and attract investors.
In a recent CNBC interview, Texas Governor Greg Abbott shared exciting news about the state's financial future. Abbott revealed that the Texas Stock Exchange is on track to be operational for listing and trading by March 2026.
The establishment of this new exchange marks a significant milestone in Texas's financial development, promising to enhance the state's economic growth and attract a multitude of investors.
As the expected launch date approaches, anticipation builds within the financial sector about the opportunities the Texas Stock Exchange will present to businesses and investors alike.
