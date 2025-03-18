Left Menu

Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes Government Over Nagpur Violence

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray condemned the government's handling of Nagpur violence, accusing it of focusing on historic rather than current issues. He criticized the BJP for using violence as a diversion and raised concerns about Maharashtra's future while Nagpur remains tense amid police vigilance.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has harshly criticized the government for its response to recent violence in Nagpur, accusing it of concentrating on historical figures rather than addressing contemporary challenges. Thackeray alleged that the administration remains silent on pressing issues affecting people today.

In a fierce statement, Thackeray slammed the BJP, labeling the party 'shameless' for its inability to govern and asserted that violence and riots are part of its 'set formula' across states. He cited the situation in Manipur as an example, expressing concerns about Maharashtra facing a similar scenario.

Thackeray further accused the BJP of attempting to redirect focus away from current governance issues by invoking history. He also criticized Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and suggested the BJP aims to replicate Manipur's tensions in Maharashtra.

Addressing the media, Thackeray questioned the lack of reaction from the Chief Minister's Office to rumors of violence spreading in Nagpur. He stressed that such incidents should trigger immediate attention from the government, yet claimed the BJP harbors intentions of pushing Maharashtra into unrest akin to Manipur.

Drawing a stark comparison with Vietnam's economic rise, Thackeray highlighted its thriving electronics sector despite the country's size and population. In his view, BJP's governance is divisive, threatening India's unity through religious and caste-based partitions.

Meanwhile, Nagpur District Collector Dilip Swami has provided assurance that the situation in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district remains calm. He confirmed police vigilance following a petition by Bajrang Dal members and urged the public to avoid spreading rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

