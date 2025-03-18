Prakash Ambedkar Criticizes Nagpur Police and State Government Amidst Communal Tensions

Prakash Ambedkar, President of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, voiced strong criticism of the Nagpur Police's handling of recent communal violence that arose following rumors of desecrated religious symbols. Ambedkar highlighted that misinformation had fueled the unrest and stated that timely police intervention could have prevented the escalation.

According to Ambedkar, rumors about a burn of green cloth and the Quran fed the violence. He criticized the police for their delayed response to these false reports, noting that a proactive statement from authorities could have mitigated tensions. Despite this, Ambedkar acknowledged the challenges faced by the police in managing the situation.

Ambedkar also took aim at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, accusing him of a one-sided approach that could deepen communal rifts. He suggested the issue could be politically exploited in the 2026 elections, with Aurangzeb's tomb potentially serving as a divisive talking point.

In response to the unrest, Nagpur imposed a curfew in multiple areas under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, as ordered by Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, until further notice.

