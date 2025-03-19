Left Menu

Stars Return: Sunita Williams Back from 9-Month Space Voyage

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi welcomed astronaut Sunita Williams back from a nine-month NASA mission aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. Williams' expedition, alongside fellow astronauts, faced unexpected delays but concluded safely. Their return was marked by dolphin sightings and words of inspiration from leaders and bystanders alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:23 IST
NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams (Photo/ NASA). Image Credit: ANI
In an inspiring homecoming, former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi extended heartfelt greetings to Sunita Williams, who returned from a remarkable nine-month space expedition as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission. Praising her dedication, Atishi highlighted Williams' role in inspiring countless individuals worldwide with her pioneering spirit.

Williams, alongside NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, safely splashed down in the SpaceX Dragon capsule on March 18. Their mission, initially set for a brief duration, was prolonged due to issues with their Boeing Starliner capsule, pushing their space stay to an unexpected nine months.

After the splashdown off Tallahassee, Florida, a remarkable scene unfolded with dolphins swimming around the capsule. SpaceX's recovery vessel "Megan" efficiently aided in retrieving the spacecraft and ensuring the astronauts' safety, while bystanders captured the rare marine welcome. This return marked a significant achievement in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

