Uniting the North East: Strategic Highway and Legacy of Major Bob Khating

In a pivotal address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored the strategic importance of the Arunachal Frontier Highway for India's North East region at the Major Bob Khating memorial in New Delhi. Highlighting the infrastructure project, Singh portrayed the nearly 2,000-kilometer highway as a vital economic and strategic asset for India.

Rajnath Singh further linked the military mind of Major Bob Khating to India's current foreign policy strategies. According to him, Khating's influence is evident in the country's balanced foreign policy approach, as India navigates a multipolar world by balancing hard and soft powers effectively, marking India's esteemed position on the global stage.

The Defence Minister paid tribute to Major Khating's role in administrative reform and peace-building in the North East, notably with the organization of the Nagaland Armed Police and civil services, reforms that continue to benefit the region. Singh also discussed the government's initiatives like 'Digital India' and 'JAM Trinity,' which echo Khating's principles by promoting efficient, people-centric governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)