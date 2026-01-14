Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: The Indian Army's Tribute to Veterans at Tawang

The Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army celebrated Veterans' Day to honor ex-servicemen, emphasizing their sacrifices and contributions. The event featured wreath-laying at the Tawang War Memorial, interactive sessions with veterans, and a ceremony honoring veterans with remarkable post-retirement achievements. Initiatives supporting veteran welfare were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:59 IST
Honoring Heroes: The Indian Army's Tribute to Veterans at Tawang
  • Country:
  • India

The Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army marked Veterans' Day with an event to honor ex-servicemen's sacrifices and contributions. Held at the Tawang War Memorial, the celebration emphasized the deep bond between the army and its veterans.

Brigadier Bhupal Singh, alongside senior veteran Koncho Dorjee Lama, paid tribute to fallen heroes, underscoring their sacrifices in the Eastern Himalayas. Veterans shared inspiring stories, offering insights and motivation for younger generations.

A significant welfare initiative included a NAMAN registration counter to address veterans' grievances. Honoring exceptional post-retirement contributions, veterans like Nk T Dorjee and Nb Sub Tsering Topgyal were felicitated. The day concluded with performances and a visit to Major Bob Khathing museum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Eases Afghan Cargo Strain with One-Time Re-Export Permission

Pakistan Eases Afghan Cargo Strain with One-Time Re-Export Permission

 Pakistan
2
Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

 India
3
MRPL Reports Strong Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Milestones

MRPL Reports Strong Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Milestones

 Global
4
Grain Traders Under Fire: Unraveling Pledges to Protect Brazil's Forests

Grain Traders Under Fire: Unraveling Pledges to Protect Brazil's Forests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026