Honoring Heroes: The Indian Army's Tribute to Veterans at Tawang

The Tawang Brigade of the Indian Army marked Veterans' Day with an event to honor ex-servicemen's sacrifices and contributions. Held at the Tawang War Memorial, the celebration emphasized the deep bond between the army and its veterans.

Brigadier Bhupal Singh, alongside senior veteran Koncho Dorjee Lama, paid tribute to fallen heroes, underscoring their sacrifices in the Eastern Himalayas. Veterans shared inspiring stories, offering insights and motivation for younger generations.

A significant welfare initiative included a NAMAN registration counter to address veterans' grievances. Honoring exceptional post-retirement contributions, veterans like Nk T Dorjee and Nb Sub Tsering Topgyal were felicitated. The day concluded with performances and a visit to Major Bob Khathing museum.

