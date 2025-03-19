Left Menu

Federal Reserve Decision Sparks Market Speculation as Stocks Edge Higher

U.S. stock index futures gained marginally as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve's policy decision. The Fed is expected to maintain its current interest rate, with potential rate cuts envisaged later this year. Economic projections and reactions to Trump's policies are awaited, affecting growth and inflation outlooks.

U.S. stock index futures saw an uptick on Wednesday as investors focused on the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision, which is expected to keep the benchmark interest rate stable in the current range. Traders are eyeing potential rate cuts later this year, with the first anticipated in July.

Market participants eagerly await new economic projections from policymakers, which will shed light on how current U.S. trade and immigration strategies might influence economic growth, inflation, and unemployment rates.

Growth stocks like Nvidia saw a rise during premarket trading, reflecting broader market optimism. Despite recent selling pressures, major indices such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are managing corrections, while safe-haven assets like gold remain attractive to investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

