Tragic Boat Accident Claims Seven Lives at Matatila Dam

In a tragic incident, six bodies have been recovered following a boat accident in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh. Authorities are still searching for the body of a missing child. Among the deceased, four were women and two were male children.

The mishap occurred late Tuesday evening as a boat carrying pilgrims to the ancient Siddh Baba temple in the backwaters of the Matatila Dam capsized. While eight individuals managed to escape, seven were confirmed missing, prompting immediate rescue operations by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered an inquiry into the incident, emphasizing the need for caution in such circumstances. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed his sorrow and assured that rescue teams are actively working to locate the missing. The tragedy highlights the necessity for stringent safety measures.

