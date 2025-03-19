India to Set Up Urea Plant in Assam for Self-Sufficiency
The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 10,601.4 crore project to set up a new urea plant in Assam, aiming to boost domestic production and reduce imports. The Namrup-IV complex will enhance efficiency and create jobs while promoting self-reliance in the country's fertilizer sector.
In a major move to bolster India's self-reliance in fertilizers, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned a new urea plant in Assam, costing an estimated Rs 10,601.4 crore.
The project, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will expand the annual urea production by 12.7 lakh tonnes within the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd premises.
With an expected 48-month timeline to complete, the initiative involves a Joint Venture with various stakeholders, including National Fertilizers Ltd's 18% equity participation, promising enhanced productivity and job creation.
