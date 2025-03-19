Left Menu

India to Set Up Urea Plant in Assam for Self-Sufficiency

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 10,601.4 crore project to set up a new urea plant in Assam, aiming to boost domestic production and reduce imports. The Namrup-IV complex will enhance efficiency and create jobs while promoting self-reliance in the country's fertilizer sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:30 IST
India to Set Up Urea Plant in Assam for Self-Sufficiency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major move to bolster India's self-reliance in fertilizers, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned a new urea plant in Assam, costing an estimated Rs 10,601.4 crore.

The project, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will expand the annual urea production by 12.7 lakh tonnes within the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd premises.

With an expected 48-month timeline to complete, the initiative involves a Joint Venture with various stakeholders, including National Fertilizers Ltd's 18% equity participation, promising enhanced productivity and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025