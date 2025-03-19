Puducherry's Direct Delivery: Ration and Water Distribution Revamp Unveiled

In a significant policy shift aimed at easing public accessibility, Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has announced the direct home delivery of ration items in regions lacking ration shops. This announcement was made during the seventh day of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly's budget session, where various demands from legislators were addressed.

Chief Minister Rangasamy confirmed the initiative to provide free rice monthly to all family cardholders via fair-price shops. In areas without these shops, rice will be distributed using vehicles to ensure no family is left without access. This move is complemented by an effort from the Public Works Department, where Minister Lakshminarayanan revealed plans to provide free 20-litre water cans daily to households in high salinity areas from the upcoming Tamil New Year.

Moreover, post-Cyclone Benjal relief efforts continue, with the government announcing the reinstatement of a gas cylinder subsidy. Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Thirumurugan detailed a compensation plan, offering Rs 150 for yellow cardholders and Rs 300 for red cardholders for purchases between October 25 and January 25. The first paperless session of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly began recently, with sessions resuming under the stewardship of Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, as Puducherry gears up for debates and the state budget presentation.

(With inputs from agencies.)