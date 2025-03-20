Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Joins Global Earth Hour Initiative

Governor S Abdul Nazeer of Andhra Pradesh has called on citizens to observe Earth Hour on March 22 by switching off non-essential lights from 8:30 to 9:30 pm. Part of WWF's global movement, the initiative focuses on conservation and sustainable practices, inspiring worldwide environmental action since 2007.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to promote environmental awareness, Governor S Abdul Nazeer of Andhra Pradesh has urged the public to take part in Earth Hour by turning off all non-essential lights on March 22 from 8:30 to 9:30 pm. This initiative is part of the World Wide Fund for Nature's (WWF) global movement that began in 2007 in Sydney, Australia.

Nazeer emphasized that this symbolic action unites people worldwide in emphasizing the importance of conservation and sustainability, aiming for a better future for coming generations. The Earth Hour initiative, which has grown to involve millions in over 190 countries, highlights the significant role individuals play in inspiring environmental and legislative change.

In India, major landmarks such as India Gate, Akshardham Temple, and Howrah Bridge participated in the 2024 event, illustrating the widespread support for the cause. Notably, Delhi saved 206 MW of electricity during the hour. Globally, landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building have also contributed to this cause, showcasing the event's international impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

