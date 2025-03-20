Left Menu

Echoes of Liberation: A Tale of Resilience and Rural Roots

Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai released the second edition of Kunjikkali's Echoes of Liberation, a translated tale of a Dalit woman's rise, set in the mythical land of Pookkaithayoor. The event highlighted the book's exploration of societal defiance, alongside the Governor's call to embrace India's village essence.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant literary event on Thursday, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai unveiled the second edition of Kunjikkali's Echoes of Liberation at the picturesque Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan. Originally a Malayalam work, the book tells the mystic story of a spirited Dalit woman, Kunjikkali, who challenges societal norms by aligning with nature's profound elements in the mythical Pookkaithayoor.

The release ceremony was graced by eminent personalities, including Goa University's Vice Chancellor Dr. Harilal B Menon, the book's author Prof Jayalekshmi, and publisher K P R Nair, along with Goa's First Lady, Rita Shreedharan Pillai. The narrative intricately delves into themes of love, hate, good, and evil, weaving an emotionally compelling story.

Governor Pillai, in his address, urged fostering a love for village life, recalling Mahatma Gandhi's vision of India thriving in its villages. He congratulated the author and publisher for their evocative portrayal of the Dalit woman's journey, underscoring the cultural and historical depth of India's rural heart. Jayalekshmi praised Governor Pillai for his insightful qualities, while KPR Nair appreciated the gathering for their support. The ceremony concluded with reflections from R Mihir Vardhan IAS (Retd) and resonant passages read aloud by Nandana Raman.

