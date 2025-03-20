Left Menu

Assam Infantry Battalion Welcomes New Recruits as Army Hosts Key Seminar in Arunachal

The 119 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army in Assam greets 76 recruits in Shillong. They will undergo extensive training to become adept soldiers. Concurrently, a significant seminar discussing security and development in Arunachal Pradesh, gathering experts to explore its geo-political dynamics, is organized in Likabali.

In a significant development, the 119 Infantry Battalion of the Territorial Army, Assam, has welcomed 76 new recruits at Kench's Trace, Shillong. These individuals are poised to embark on a transformative journey of service and commitment as they begin their four-week Phase I training, as noted by Defence PRO in a recent statement.

Following the initial training phase, the recruits are set to engage in a comprehensive 36-week Basic Military Training at the Assam Regimental Centre in Shillong. This rigorous curriculum aims to instill vital skills, discipline, and resilience necessary for them to become proficient soldiers ready to serve the nation.

In a related development, the Indian Army is organizing a pivotal seminar titled 'Resurgent Arunachal: Integrated Approach to Security and Development' at the Likabali Military Station. Slated for March 21 and 22, the seminar will convene strategic analysts, military historians, security experts, and academicians to discuss the complex dynamics of Arunachal Pradesh. The seminar will address historical linkages, developmental trajectories, and the strategic use of social media to further the region's narratives.

