Boston Celtics Sold for a Record $6.1 Billion
The NBA team, Boston Celtics, has been sold to a group led by William Chisholm and Sixth Street for a historic $6.1 billion. The acquisition marks a significant moment in the sports industry, underscoring the increasing valuation of prominent sports franchises.
Updated: 20-03-2025 20:12 IST
This monumental transaction highlights the burgeoning valuation of sports franchises across the globe, with the Celtics being a storied and valuable entity in the world of basketball.
The deal marks a new era for the team as it navigates future opportunities and challenges under new leadership, potentially setting new trends in sports investments.
