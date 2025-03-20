Boston Celtics Sold for a Record $6.1 Billion

In a record-breaking deal, the iconic NBA team Boston Celtics has been sold for $6.1 billion. The purchase was made by a group spearheaded by William Chisholm in conjunction with Sixth Street.

This monumental transaction highlights the burgeoning valuation of sports franchises across the globe, with the Celtics being a storied and valuable entity in the world of basketball.

The deal marks a new era for the team as it navigates future opportunities and challenges under new leadership, potentially setting new trends in sports investments.

