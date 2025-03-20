Left Menu

Controversial Transfer Raises Questions in RG Kar Hospital Case

Dr. Subarna Goswami, a key protestor for justice in a rape and murder case, has been transferred, sparking speculations. The case involves allegations against West Bengal officials and calls for CBI investigation. Legal proceedings continue with demands for accountability and transparency.

Updated: 20-03-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:52 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move raising eyebrows across West Bengal, Dr. Subarna Goswami, a leading figure advocating for justice in a high-profile rape and murder case at RG Kar Hospital, has been transferred to Darjeeling as the Superintendent of the Darjeeling TB Hospital. The transfer was announced by a notification on Thursday, placing the senior public health official in a new post with immediate effect.

Dr. Goswami has been a vocal protestor, demanding accountability and action in the violent death of a female doctor that has shocked the region. Her reassignment has prompted questions about whether it signifies an attempt to distance her from the ongoing investigation or silence her advocacy efforts. As per the notification, Sunetra Majumder is set to temporarily take over Goswami's previous duties until further notice.

Simultaneously, the victim's family has expressed serious concerns over the handling of the investigation. The father has alleged widespread evidence tampering and multiple involvements, including accusations directed at West Bengal's Chief Minister. Their legal struggle continues with high hopes for justice through the courts, as their lawyer Karuna Nundy moves towards involving the Calcutta High Court and potentially the CBI to ensure a thorough probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

