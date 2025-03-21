High-Stakes Patna Encounter: Police Injures Notorious Criminal
In Patna, an intense police encounter led to Sonu Kumar, a notorious criminal, sustaining injuries as police open retaliatory fire. Officials acted swiftly on a tip-off about Kumar's whereabouts. Despite some criminals fleeing, a pistol was recovered, and further investigations are underway.
- Country:
- India
In Patna, a high-stakes police encounter on Thursday resulted in injuries to Sonu Kumar, a criminal wanted for multiple serious offenses. Police officials reported that Kumar and his associates initiated gunfire when law enforcement attempted an arrest.
City SP, Patna West, Sarath RS, disclosed to ANI that quick action was taken after receiving information about Kumar's whereabouts. The police team was met with gunfire from the criminals, necessitating a retaliatory response, during which Kumar was wounded and hospitalized.
Although some assailants managed to escape, authorities retrieved a pistol and other items from the scene. The Forensic Science Laboratory team is on-site to assist with the investigation, and further developments are expected as police continue their pursuit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada's Billion-Dollar Retaliatory Tariffs Unveiled Amid U.S. Trade War
Sterling's Hold: A Non-Retaliatory Approach to US Tariffs
Dramatic Escape Attempt Ends in Gunfire: Garuda Gangster Wounded
AP sources say Canada will announce more than $20 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump's metal tariffs.
Tesla Sounds Alarm on Retaliatory Tariffs Amid Trade Tensions