High-Stakes Patna Encounter: Police Injures Notorious Criminal

In Patna, a high-stakes police encounter on Thursday resulted in injuries to Sonu Kumar, a criminal wanted for multiple serious offenses. Police officials reported that Kumar and his associates initiated gunfire when law enforcement attempted an arrest.

City SP, Patna West, Sarath RS, disclosed to ANI that quick action was taken after receiving information about Kumar's whereabouts. The police team was met with gunfire from the criminals, necessitating a retaliatory response, during which Kumar was wounded and hospitalized.

Although some assailants managed to escape, authorities retrieved a pistol and other items from the scene. The Forensic Science Laboratory team is on-site to assist with the investigation, and further developments are expected as police continue their pursuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)