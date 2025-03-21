Assam's Economy Set to Thrive: Cabinet Approves 24/7 Shop Operations

The Assam cabinet has made a significant move to stimulate the state's economy by allowing shops in key cities—Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Silchar—to operate round-the-clock. Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, this decision excludes liquor shops and bars, which will continue to follow previous operational hours.

During a cabinet meeting held in Dibrugarh, which is poised to become Assam's second capital, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted measures to protect worker rights. Employees are now assured of not exceeding 48 work hours per week or 9 hours per day. Breaks are mandatory for continuous shifts exceeding five hours, and overtime is capped at 125 hours over three months.

The cabinet meeting also led to developments including employment-boosting initiatives and state development plans. This includes granting Permanent Residential Certificates (PRC) to the Moran community, statewide health and wellness camps set for March 31, and infrastructure improvements granted with a Rs 262 crore budget across 207 tea garden roads in 12 districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)